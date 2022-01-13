UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1363: Thursday, January 13th.

  1. Gary Pinkel into the Hall of Fame? Is Jon Lester a Hall of Famer?
  2. Kuemper's Kenadee Loew.
  3. KC Sports Network's Tucker Franklin talks Chiefs.
  4. Wayne senior Maddy Wood. 

UFR 1363 SEG 1 GARY PINKEL & JON LESTER HOF CHAT.mp3

UFR 1363 SEG 2 KENADEE LOEW.mp3

UFR 1363 SEG 3 TUCKER FRANKLIN

UFR 1363 SEG 4 MADDY WOOD

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.