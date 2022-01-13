(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1363: Thursday, January 13th.
- Gary Pinkel into the Hall of Fame? Is Jon Lester a Hall of Famer?
- Kuemper's Kenadee Loew.
- KC Sports Network's Tucker Franklin talks Chiefs.
- Wayne senior Maddy Wood.
