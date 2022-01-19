(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1367: Wednesday, January 19th.
- A little more on Kirk Ferentz & Iowa & the IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament.
- Lamoni's Abby Martin.
- HawkeyeReport's Tom Kakert.
- Glenwood's Vinny Mayberry.
