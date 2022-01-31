(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1375: Monday, January 31st.
- Western Iowa Elementary Duals & the Chiefs choke job.
- Atlantic's Garrett McLaren.
- Monday chat with Mike Jungblut.
- Lewis Central's Nick Miller.
