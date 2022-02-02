(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1377: Wednesday, February 2nd.
- Ranking the remaining NFL head coaching jobs.
- Glenwood's Jeff Bissen on the Mid-America Shootout.
- CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
- West Harrison's Sage Evans.
