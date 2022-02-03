UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1378: Thursday, February 3rd.

  1. Some thoughts on the Vikings new head coach.
  2. Nodaway Valley's Maddax & Caelen DeVault.
  3. Turn Left Thursday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  4. Maryville's Cale Sterling.

UFR 1378 SEG 1 THE VIKINGS HIRED A MCVAY

UFR 1378 SEG 2 CAELEN & MADDAX DEVAULT.mp3

UFR 1378 SEG 3 TURN LEFT THURSDAY

UFR 1378 SEG 4 CALE STERLING

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.