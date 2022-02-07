(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1380: Monday, February 7th.
- Quizzing Trevor on Super Bowl history, some NASCAR in LA talk and more.
- Abraham Lincoln's Baylie Girres.
- Monday chat with Mike Jungblut.
- East Atchison's Kaylin Merriweather.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1380: Monday, February 7th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.