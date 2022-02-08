(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1381: Tuesday, February 8th.
- More Super Bowl quizzing, Tom Brady & the Pro Bowl, the NFC might be up for grabs & more.
- Glenwood's Rachel Mullennax.
- MLB talk with Matt Goldman.
- Mound City's Tony Osburn.
