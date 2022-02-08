UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1381: Tuesday, February 8th.

  1. More Super Bowl quizzing, Tom Brady & the Pro Bowl, the NFC might be up for grabs & more.
  2. Glenwood's Rachel Mullennax.
  3. MLB talk with Matt Goldman.
  4. Mound City's Tony Osburn.

UFR 1381 SEG 1 NFC COULD BE UP FOR GRABS

UFR 1381 SEG 2 RACHEL MULLENNAX.mp3

UFR 1381 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN

UFR 1381 SEG 4 TONY OSBURN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.