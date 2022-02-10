(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1383: Thursday, February 10th.
- More Super Bowl history & memories.
- Creston's Derek Paup.
- Turn Left Thursday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
- Harlan's Connor Frame.
