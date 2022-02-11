(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1384: Friday, February 11th.
- Super Bowl predictions & the final Super Bowl quizzes of Trevor.
- Louisville's Avery Heilig.
- One final Hanny Husker Prediction Friday.
- Abraham Lincoln's Jacee Tindall.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 11, 2022 @ 6:54 pm
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1384: Friday, February 11th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.