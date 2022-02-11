UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1384: Friday, February 11th.

  1. Super Bowl predictions & the final Super Bowl quizzes of Trevor.
  2. Louisville's Avery Heilig.
  3. One final Hanny Husker Prediction Friday.
  4. Abraham Lincoln's Jacee Tindall.

UFR 1384 SEG 1 SUPER BOWL PREDICTIONS & HISTORY

UFR 1384 SEG 2 AVERY HEILIG

UFR 1384 SEG 3 HANNY HUSKER.mp3

UFR 1384 SEG 4 JACEE TINDALL

