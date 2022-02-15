UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1386: Tuesday, February 15th.

  1. Valentine's Food Day extravaganza at KMA discussed.
  2. D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
  3. MLB chat with Matt Goldman.
  4. Audubon's Aleah Hermansen.

