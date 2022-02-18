UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1389: Friday, February 18th.

  1. Derek & Ryan question those dang 6:30 doubleheaders.
  2. TJ's Lexi Smith.
  3. Author Clayton Trutor.
  4. Lewis Central's Hana Daoudi.

UFR 1389 SEG 1 6:30 DOUBLEHEAD

UFR 1389 SEG 2 LEXI SMITH.mp3

UFR 1389 SEG 3 CLAYTON TRUTOR

UFR 1389 SEG 4 HANA DAOUDI

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.