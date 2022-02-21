UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1390: Monday, February 21st.

  1. Derek & Trevor talking state wrestling, Daytona 500 and Fortnite.
  2. Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses.
  3. Lewis Central bowling coach Paul Renshaw.
  4. Mondays with Mike Jungblut on NBA ASG, LeBron, NBA trades, juwan Howard vs. Greg Gard.
  5. Underwood's Kadyn Fleek.

