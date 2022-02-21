(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1390: Monday, February 21st.
- Derek & Trevor talking state wrestling, Daytona 500 and Fortnite.
- Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses.
- Lewis Central bowling coach Paul Renshaw.
- Mondays with Mike Jungblut on NBA ASG, LeBron, NBA trades, juwan Howard vs. Greg Gard.
- Underwood's Kadyn Fleek.
