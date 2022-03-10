UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1403: Thursday, March 10th.

  1. Derek & Ryan discuss some high school basketball, including their opinion that North Linn is good.
  2. IHSAA Hall of Famer Darrell Burmeister.
  3. IHSAA Hall of Famer BJ Windhorst.
  4. Turn Left Thursday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  5. KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year Erison Vonderschmidt.

UFR 1403 SEG 1 NORTH LINN IS GOOD

UFR 1403 SEG 2 DARRELL BURMEISTER

UFR 1403 SEG 3 BJ WINDHORST

UFR 1403 SEG 4 TURN LEFT THURSDAY

UFR 1403 SEG 5 ERISON VONDERSCHMIDT

