(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1403: Thursday, March 10th.
- Derek & Ryan discuss some high school basketball, including their opinion that North Linn is good.
- IHSAA Hall of Famer Darrell Burmeister.
- IHSAA Hall of Famer BJ Windhorst.
- Turn Left Thursday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
- KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year Erison Vonderschmidt.
