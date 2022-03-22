Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with rain diminishing to a few showers. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain diminishing to a few showers. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.