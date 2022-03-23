Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening remaining overcast overnight. Low 32F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening remaining overcast overnight. Low 32F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.