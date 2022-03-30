(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1417: Wednesday, March 30th.
- Quizzing Trev on WrestleMania main events.
- Glenwood alum Christian Stanislav.
- Eric Sorenson of D1Baseball.
- Bedford senior Gage Godsey.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1417: Wednesday, March 30th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.