Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy and windy. High around 45F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%.