(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1421: Tuesday, April 5th.
- Kansas won a title.
- Sidney alum Maddy Duncan.
- D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
- Nodaway Valley's Maddax DeVault.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1421: Tuesday, April 5th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.