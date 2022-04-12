(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1426: Tuesday, April 12th.
- We're talking about Dean Blandino, Mike Pereira and stuff.
- St. Albert alum Cael McLaren.
- D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
- Southwest Valley's Charlee Larsen & Ryanne Mullen.
Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 12:56 pm
