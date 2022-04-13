UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1427: Wednesday, April 13th. 

  1. A little PitchCom conversation.
  2. Rock Port baseball coach Chris Millsap.
  3. CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
  4. Mount Ayr's Ryce Reynolds.

UFR 1427 SEG 1 A LITTLE PITCHCOM TALK

UFR 1427 SEG 2 CHRIS MILLSAP

UFR 1427 SEG 3 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1427 SEG 4 RYCE REYNOLDS

