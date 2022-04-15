UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1429: Friday, April 15th. 

  1. Here's what you need to watch this weekend.
  2. Sidney's new head football coach Shawn Thompson.
  3. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  4. Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Emma Hart.

UFR 1429 SEG 1 WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND

UFR 1429 SEG 2 SHAWN THOMPSON

UFR 1429 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN.mp3

UFR 1429 SEG 4 EMMA HART

