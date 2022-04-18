(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1430: Monday, April 18th.
- Ranking Deebo, AJ Brown & Terry McLaurin & what to watch tonight.
- Shenandoah's new boys basketball coach Ryan Spiegel.
- Mondays with Mike Jungblut with a rundown of the first two days of the NBA Playoffs.
- Denison-Schleswig senior Bailey Gibbons.
