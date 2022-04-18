UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1430: Monday, April 18th. 

  1. Ranking Deebo, AJ Brown & Terry McLaurin & what to watch tonight.
  2. Shenandoah's new boys basketball coach Ryan Spiegel.
  3. Mondays with Mike Jungblut with a rundown of the first two days of the NBA Playoffs.
  4. Denison-Schleswig senior Bailey Gibbons.

