UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1432: Tuesday, April 20th. 

  1. Ryan Matheny is back from Nashville with the takes.
  2. Missouri Valley alum Connor Lange.
  3. CycloneFanatic's Jared Stansbury.
  4. Worth County's Jace Cousatte.

