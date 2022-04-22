Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy and windy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.