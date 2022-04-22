(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1434: Friday, April 22nd
- Talk about the NBA Playoffs and NFL Draft
- Former Falls City boys basketball coach Don Hogue
- Derek & Matt Goldman talking MLB
- IKM-Manning senior Amos Rasmussen
Cloudy and windy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph..
Windy with thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 22, 2022 @ 12:25 pm
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1434: Friday, April 22nd
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.