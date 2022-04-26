UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1435: Monday, April 25th 

  1. Trev and Ryan with more NFL Draft talk 
  2. New Maryville head wrestling coach Adrean Eskew
  3. Derek & Mike Jungblut talking NBA Playoffs 
  4. Kuemper Catholic senior Kenya Prescott 

UFR 1436 SEG 1 WHATS BEEN HAPPENING IN SPORTS

UFR 1436 SEG 2 LOGAN HUGHES

UFR 1436 SEG 3 ERIC SORENSON

UFR 1436 SEG 4 NORA DOUGHERTY

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.