Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. High near 70F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.