(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1439: Friday, April 29th.
- The Cowboys picked the one guy they shouldn't have.
- Lewis Central alum & IWCC two-time champ Delaney Esterling.
- Matt Goldman talks MLB.
- St. Albert's Hadyn Piskorski.
Overcast skies and windy. High near 70F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Variable clouds with thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 12:47 pm
