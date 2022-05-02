(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1440: Monday, May 2nd.
- The weekend rundown on the NFL Draft, NBA playoffs, UFC, boxing & more.
- Mondays with Mike Jungblut talks NFL Draft & NBA Playoffs.
- Martensdale-St. Marys' Matt Hughes.
Cloudy with showers. High 49F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: May 2, 2022 @ 3:08 pm
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1440: Monday, May 2nd.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.