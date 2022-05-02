UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1440: Monday, May 2nd.

  1. The weekend rundown on the NFL Draft, NBA playoffs, UFC, boxing & more.
  2. Mondays with Mike Jungblut talks NFL Draft & NBA Playoffs.
  3. Martensdale-St. Marys' Matt Hughes.

UFR 1440 SEG 1 WEEKEND RUNDOWN

UFR 1440 SEG 2 MIKE JUNGBLUT

UFR 1440 SEG 3 MATT HUGHES

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.