UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1443: Thursday, May 5th.

  1. Jerry Jones was in an accident.
  2. Southwest Valley alum Morgan Shuey.
  3. Turn Left Thursday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  4. Glenwood senior Coryl Matheny.

UFR 1443 SEG 1 JERRY JONES WAS IN AN ACCIDENT

UFR 1443 SEG 2 MORGAN SHUEY

UFR 1443 SEG 3 TURN LEFT THURSDAY

UFR 1443 SEG 4 CORYL MATHENY

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.