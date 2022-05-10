(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1446: Tuesday, May 10th.
- MLB history made & I opened Trevor's door.
- Griswold alum & Iowa State's David Thompson.
- D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
- Underwood's Tieler Hull.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1446: Tuesday, May 10th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.