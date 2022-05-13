UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1449: Friday, May 13th.

  1. SQM night was a trip + NFL schedule release, NBA & NHL playoffs & more.
  2. Former Oregon WR Keanon Lowe.
  3. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  4. Treynor senior Emma Flathers.

UFR 1449 SEG 1 SQM NIGHT WAS A TRIP + NFL SCHEDULE RELEASE

UFR 1449 SEG 2 KEANON LOWE

UFR 1449 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN

UFR 1449 SEG 4 EMMA FLATHERS

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.