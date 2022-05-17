Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.