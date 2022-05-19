(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1453: Thursday, May 19th
- Derek is gone at state track, which prompts Trevor & Ryan to rank their favorite state events
- CAM alum Molly Venteicher
- Turn Left Thursday with Jacob Blair
- Underwood's Evan Honan
A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 19, 2022 @ 12:35 pm
