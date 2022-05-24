(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1456: Tuesday, May 24th.
- Derek, Ryan & Trevor are back together again and talking NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, Josh Donaldson & some NFL news.
- KMAland Missouri Track & Field Athlete of the Year Riley Blay.
- Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
- KMAland Iowa Girls Track Athlete of the Year Maddax DeVault.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.