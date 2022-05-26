UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1458: Thursday, May 26th.

  1. Derek & Trevor are preparing for a summer without Matheny & talk playoffs, the progressive Raiders & more.
  2. KMAland Boys Field Athlete of the Year Isaac Jones.
  3. Turn Left Thursday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  4. KMAland Girls Field Athlete of the Year Emily Baker.

UFR 1458 SEG 1 THE PROGRESSIVE RAIDERS

UFR 1458 SEG 2 ISAAC JONES

UFR 1458 SEG 3 TURN LEFT THURSDAY

UFR 1458 SEG 4 EMILY BAKER

