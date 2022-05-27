UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1459: Friday, May 27th.

  1. Derek & Trevor have a heated debate on Kevin Durant's rings & much more.
  2. KMAland Track & Field Coach of the Year Jared Hoffman.
  3. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  4. Clarinda's new AD Jake Lord.

UFR 1459 SEG 1 HOT TAKES ON KDS RINGS

UFR 1459 SEG 2 JARED HOFFMAN

UFR 1459 SEG 3 MATT GOLDMAN

UFR 1459 SEG 4 JAKE LORD

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.