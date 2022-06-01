UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1461: Wednesday, June 1st.

  1. Derek & Trevor talk Tommy Pham, Joe Pederson, fantasy football & the French Open.
  2. KMAland Nebraska Golfer of the Year Noah Carpenter.
  3. KMAland Missouri Golfer of the Year Trevin Cunningham.
  4. Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.com.
  5. JHRE KMAland Male Athlete of the Week Caelen DeVault.

UFR 1461 SEG 1

UFR 1461 SEG 2 NOAH CARPENTER

UFR 1461 SEG 3 TREVIN CUNNINGHAM

UFR 1461 SEG 4 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1461 SEG 5 CAELEN DEVAULT

