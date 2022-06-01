(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1461: Wednesday, June 1st.
- Derek & Trevor talk Tommy Pham, Joe Pederson, fantasy football & the French Open.
- KMAland Nebraska Golfer of the Year Noah Carpenter.
- KMAland Missouri Golfer of the Year Trevin Cunningham.
- Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.com.
- JHRE KMAland Male Athlete of the Week Caelen DeVault.
