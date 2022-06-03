(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1463: Friday, June 3rd
- Derek & Ryan are living life, so you're stuck with Trev
- Conestoga alum and three-time Division III national champ Isabella Hogue
- New Fremont-Mills head football coach Greg Ernster
- Matt Goldman talking Major League Baseball
- Nodaway Valley senior Adam Ayase
