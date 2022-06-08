(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1466: Wednesday, June 8th.
- Derek & Trevor talk sports, and Trevor has a passionate take on Rasheed Wallace.
- Abraham Lincoln recent grad Jamison Gruber.
- KMAland Nebraska Girls Tennis Player of the Year Valerie Bennie.
- KMAland Boys Tennis Player of the Year Colin Reis.
- JHRE KMAland Boys Athlete of the Week Kyler Owen.
