(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1466: Wednesday, June 8th. 

  1. Derek & Trevor talk sports, and Trevor has a passionate take on Rasheed Wallace.
  2. Abraham Lincoln recent grad Jamison Gruber.
  3. KMAland Nebraska Girls Tennis Player of the Year Valerie Bennie.
  4. KMAland Boys Tennis Player of the Year Colin Reis.
  5. JHRE KMAland Boys Athlete of the Week Kyler Owen.

UFR 1466 SEG 1 TREV IS ASTONISHED RASHEED WALLACE IS COACHING

UFR 1466 SEG 2 JAMISON GRUBER

UFR 1466 SEG 3 VALERIE BENNIE

UFR 1466 SEG 4 COLIN REIS

UFR 1466 SEG 5 KYLER OWEN

