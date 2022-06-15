(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1471: Wednesday, June 15th
- Trevor shares his thoughts on Tyreek Hill
- KMAland Iowa Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Glenwood's Caden Johnson
- KMAland Nebraska Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Plattsmouth's Ireland Todd
- Cyclone Fanatic's Jared Stansbury
- Reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male of the Week: Michael Turner (Tri-Center)
