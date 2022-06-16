(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1472: Thursday, June 16th
- Matheny says hi & predicts a Warriors win
- KMAland Nebraska Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Nebraska City's Mikah Ruiz
- Hamburg alum and new Elkhorn boys basketball coach Nick Thompson
- Turn Left Thursday with Trevor and Jacob Blair
- Missouri Baseball Player of the Year: Platte Valley's Memphis Bliley
