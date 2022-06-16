UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1472: Thursday, June 16th 

  1. Matheny says hi & predicts a Warriors win 
  2. KMAland Nebraska Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Nebraska City's Mikah Ruiz 
  3. Hamburg alum and new Elkhorn boys basketball coach Nick Thompson
  4. Turn Left Thursday with Trevor and Jacob Blair 
  5. Missouri Baseball Player of the Year: Platte Valley's Memphis Bliley 

