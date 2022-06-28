UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1480: Tuesday, June 28th.

  1. Derek & Ryan discuss all the latest and greatest in the world of sports.
  2. Creston baseball coach Brandon Phipps.
  3. D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
  4. East Union's Noelle McKnight.

UFR 1480 SEG 1 ANGELS & MARINERS GOT IN TROUBLE

UFR 1480 SEG 2 BRANDON PHIPPS

UFR 1480 SEG 3 ERIC SORENSON.mp3

UFR 1480 SEG 4 NOELLE MCKNIGHT

