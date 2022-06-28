(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1480: Tuesday, June 28th.
- Derek & Ryan discuss all the latest and greatest in the world of sports.
- Creston baseball coach Brandon Phipps.
- D1Baseball's Eric Sorenson.
- East Union's Noelle McKnight.
