UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1482: Thursday, June 30th.

  1. Trevor is all fired up about the ESPYs!
  2. Glenwood baseball coach Kurt Schulz.
  3. Turn Left Thursday with Trevor Maeder & Jacob Blair.
  4. Logan-Magnolia's Amelia Evans.

UFR 1482 SEG 1 TREV ALL FIRED UP ABOUT ESPYS

UFR 1482 SEG 2 KURT SCHULZ

UFR 1482 SEG 3 TURN LEFT THURSDAY

UFR 1482 SEG 4 AMELIA EVANS

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.