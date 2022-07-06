UFR
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1485: Wednesday, July 6th.

  1. Mother Nature messed up our plans & more sports chatter.
  2. Shenandoah softball coach Aaron Burdorf.
  3. Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  4. Glenwood's Allison Koontz.

