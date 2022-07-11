(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1488: Monday, July 11th
- Matheny went to Norway this weekend
- Mount Ayr softball coach Bret Ruggles
- Long-time Murray administrator Jerry Shields
- Wayne softball coach Heather Fortune
