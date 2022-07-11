UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1488: Monday, July 11th 

  1. Matheny went to Norway this weekend 
  2. Mount Ayr softball coach Bret Ruggles 
  3. Long-time Murray administrator Jerry Shields 
  4. Wayne softball coach Heather Fortune

UFR 1488 SEG 1 MATHENY WENT TO NORWAY

UFR 1488 SEG 2 BRET RUGGLES

UFR 1488 SEG 3 JERRY SHIELDS

UFR 1488 SEG 4 HEATHER FORTUNE

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.