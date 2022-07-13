UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1490: Wednesday, July 13th.

  1. Nobody seems to know where any of these All-Stars play baseball.
  2. Jared Stansbury of CycloneFanatic.
  3. Martensdale-St. Marys softball coach Emily Wood.

UFR 1490 SEG 1 NOBODY KNOWS WHERE THESE ALL-STARS PLAY

UFR 1490 SEG 2 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1490 SEG 3 EMILY WOOD MSTM SOFTBALL

