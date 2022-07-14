UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1491: Thursday, July 14th.

  1. The Kansas City Roy Chasers are an embarrassment.
  2. Matt Goldman talks MLB.
  3. Logan-Magnolia softball coach Rick McHugh.

UFR 1491 SEG 1 KANSAS CITY ROY CHASERS

UFR 1491 SEG 2 MATT GOLDMAN

UFR 1491 SEG 3 RICK MCHUGH

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.