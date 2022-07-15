UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1492: Friday, July 15th.

  1. The Royals grabbed an "unselfish win" & the 2000 NFL Draft.
  2. New London baseball coach Brad Helmerson.
  3. Author Marshall Jon Fisher.
  4. Mount Ayr softball coach Bret Ruggles.

