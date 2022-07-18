UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1493: Monday, July 18th.

  1. Weekend Recap & Trevor just don't give a bleep.
  2. Mike Jungblut on a Monday with Mike on NBA Summer League, conference expansion & more.
  3. Central Springs softball coach BJ Fessler.

