UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1495: Wednesday, July 20th.

  1. MLB All-Star Game, Rob Manfred talks & more. 
  2. Jared Stansbury from CycloneFanatic.
  3. Treynor's Todd Pedersen.

UFR 1495 SEG 1 MANFRED TALKING AGAIN

UFR 1495 SEG 2 JARED STANSBURY

UFR 1495 SEG 3 TODD PEDERSEN

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.