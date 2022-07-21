(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1496: Thursday, July 21st.
- There's controversy with the IPSWA, Pat Narduzzi speaks & plenty more sports chatter.
- Author Jeff Fletcher on "Sho-Time"
- Underwood's Fargo national champion Molly Allen.
