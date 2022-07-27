UFR
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1500: Wednesday, July 27th.

  1. We made it to 1500 & the Cubs owners are still despicable.
  2. Iowa Western baseball coach Ryan Cougill.
  3. MMAJunkie's Nolan King.
  4. Wayne's Sterling Berndt.

