(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1500: Wednesday, July 27th.
- We made it to 1500 & the Cubs owners are still despicable.
- Iowa Western baseball coach Ryan Cougill.
- MMAJunkie's Nolan King.
- Wayne's Sterling Berndt.
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1500: Wednesday, July 27th.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.